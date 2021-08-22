SOTA Finance Trading 60.8% Lower Over Last Week (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $843,300.29 and $4,497.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 60.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.00824194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103421 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

