South32 (LON:S32) PT Lowered to GBX 165

South32 (LON:S32) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of S32 stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 145.80 ($1.90). 115,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,089. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.84. The firm has a market cap of £6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

