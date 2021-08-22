Space Cow Boy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $94,858.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $33.21 or 0.00067190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $94,858.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00814658 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047494 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

