SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,732 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

