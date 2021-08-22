SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is BCM Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 12.7% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $46,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,154,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

