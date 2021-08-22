SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $107,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

