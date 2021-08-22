SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) is Iowa State Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Iowa State Bank owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 293,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 132,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,888. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

