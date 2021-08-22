SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Increased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.