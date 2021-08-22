SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 307.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.