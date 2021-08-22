SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stock Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 179.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of EWX stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.