SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.06. The stock had a trading volume of 674,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,570. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.58.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.