SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $45,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $488.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.58.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

