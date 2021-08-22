Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00086082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00294404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011142 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00046791 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

