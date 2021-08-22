Spectrum Market Cap Tops $36,296.48 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $36,296.48 and $5,840.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.64 or 0.00373691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars.

