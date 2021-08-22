Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0293 on Top Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.00809189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00101430 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

