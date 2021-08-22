Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

