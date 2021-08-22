Splinterlands 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00131939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00156935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,938.96 or 1.00258183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00925788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.79 or 0.06618716 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

