Splintershards (SPS) Achieves Market Cap of $40.90 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $40.90 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006148 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.