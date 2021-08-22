SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,356 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of SPX worth $23,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 6.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SPXC stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. 102,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

