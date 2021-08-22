Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,073.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00003347 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $43,073.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.50 or 0.00824350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048878 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,358,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,111 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

