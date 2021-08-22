SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SS&C Technologies worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

