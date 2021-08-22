Stacks 1-Day Volume Tops $28.39 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002968 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $28.39 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00132701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00157613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00089287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,935,172 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.