Stakenet Market Cap Hits $30.06 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Stakenet has a market cap of $30.06 million and $88,526.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 62.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00479997 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001334 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003474 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003482 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 123,008,557 coins and its circulating supply is 119,469,519 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

