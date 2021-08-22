Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report sales of $171.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $173.12 million. Standex International posted sales of $151.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12. Standex International has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.