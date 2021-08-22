Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $97,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 179,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,025. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.69 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

