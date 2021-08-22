STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Cap of $104.21 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $104.21 million and $4.41 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.11 or 0.00822942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00103341 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

