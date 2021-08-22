State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,861. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIL opened at $43.09 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.