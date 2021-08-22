State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

HRB opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

