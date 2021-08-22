State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

IRDM stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.26 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

