Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0977 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Status has a market capitalization of $338.89 million and approximately $24.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

