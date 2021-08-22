Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78. Stelco has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

