Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TSE STLC opened at C$43.33 on Friday. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$8.95 and a 52-week high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.51.

STLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.83.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

