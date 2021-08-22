Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.39. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC increased its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Stepan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Stepan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.40. 51,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.73. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

