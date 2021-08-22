stETH Market Capitalization Achieves $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00129494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00157675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,566.39 or 1.00014306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00915198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.06629109 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

