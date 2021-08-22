StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 23,252 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.82 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

