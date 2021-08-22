StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,435 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 401,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $14,313,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

