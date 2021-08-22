StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $60.91 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12.

