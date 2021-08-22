StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 9,941 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

