StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

