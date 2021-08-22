StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

