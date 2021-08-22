StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,742 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000.

FPE opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.