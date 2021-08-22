StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after buying an additional 832,986 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,918,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter.

AOR opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.11. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

