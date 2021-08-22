StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 153,125 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 692.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,125 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $393,202 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

