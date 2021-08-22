StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,014 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 1.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.53 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57.

