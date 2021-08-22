StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.72.

