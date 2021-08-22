StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $52.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.