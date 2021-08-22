StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

