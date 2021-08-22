Streamr Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $131.64 million and approximately $30.58 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00810127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00047803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 872,561,198 coins and its circulating supply is 777,883,024 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

