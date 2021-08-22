Strong (STRONG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.28 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $307.88 or 0.00631540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $42.57 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00130014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,625.83 or 0.99745380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00910255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.36 or 0.06599712 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

