Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.92% of IPG Photonics worth $103,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $76,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,960,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,078,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $167.37 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.13.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

